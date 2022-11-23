First Alert Weather: Mild Temps Continue
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another stunning November day. Highs reach the middle to upper 50s underneath a sun-drenched sky.
Clouds invade tonight with lows in the 30s. Still mild into Thanksgiving day in the 50s with scattered light rain showers.
Clearing out for Friday ahead of the next chance for rain on Saturday.
TODAY: SUNNY AGAIN AND WARMER HIGH: 59
TONIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE LOW: 37
TOMORROW: CLOUDY, MILD. SCATTERED LIGHT SHOWERS HIGH: 54
