First Alert Weather: Mild Temps Continue

First Alert Weather: Temps in the 50s, rain chances on Thanksgiving

First Alert Weather: Temps in the 50s, rain chances on Thanksgiving

First Alert Weather: Temps in the 50s, rain chances on Thanksgiving

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another stunning November day. Highs reach the middle to upper 50s underneath a sun-drenched sky.

CBS News Chicago

Clouds invade tonight with lows in the 30s. Still mild into Thanksgiving day in the 50s with scattered light rain showers.

CBS News Chicago

Clearing out for Friday ahead of the next chance for rain on Saturday.

CBS News Chicago

TODAY: SUNNY AGAIN AND WARMER HIGH: 59

TONIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE LOW: 37

TOMORROW: CLOUDY, MILD. SCATTERED LIGHT SHOWERS HIGH: 54

CBS News Chicago