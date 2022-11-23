Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Mild Temps Continue

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Temps in the 50s, rain chances on Thanksgiving
First Alert Weather: Temps in the 50s, rain chances on Thanksgiving 02:54

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another stunning November day. Highs reach the middle to upper 50s underneath a sun-drenched sky. 

daypart-5-panel-today-2.png
CBS News Chicago

Clouds invade tonight with lows in the 30s. Still mild into Thanksgiving day in the 50s with scattered light rain showers. 

event-forecast-using-old-backgrounds.png
CBS News Chicago

Clearing out for Friday ahead of the next chance for rain on Saturday. 

weekend-forecast-8.png
CBS News Chicago

TODAY: SUNNY AGAIN AND WARMER HIGH: 59

TONIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE LOW: 37

TOMORROW: CLOUDY, MILD. SCATTERED LIGHT SHOWERS HIGH: 54

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-am.png
CBS News Chicago
Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 5:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.