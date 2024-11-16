Watch CBS News
Mild November weekend in Chicago, colder changes next week

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — This weekend will have more clouds than sunshine ahead of a warm up coming to the city. 

Some breaks for sunshine on Saturday give way to highs in the middle 50s. As warmer winds pick up, temperatures will rise into the 60s on Sunday. 

sat-sun-nov-16.png
It is mostly dry for the Bears game, but a stray shower is possible late in the day. Better chances develop late Monday into Tuesday. 

highs-tomorrow-nov-16.png
bears-game-nov-16.png
Above-normal temperatures continue through Tuesday, with another day in the 60s. By Wednesday, a pattern changes with colder air and highs in the 40s for the rest of the week.  

What to expect for Saturday

Cloudy and breezy with a high of 53 degrees. 

More clouds for tonight

Cool with a low of 49.

Warmer for Sunday 

Warmer winds, but a stray shower is possible. High of 60 degrees.

7-day-nov-16.png
Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

