Mild November weekend in Chicago, colder changes next week

CHICAGO (CBS) — This weekend will have more clouds than sunshine ahead of a warm up coming to the city.

Some breaks for sunshine on Saturday give way to highs in the middle 50s. As warmer winds pick up, temperatures will rise into the 60s on Sunday.

CBS News Chicago

It is mostly dry for the Bears game, but a stray shower is possible late in the day. Better chances develop late Monday into Tuesday.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Above-normal temperatures continue through Tuesday, with another day in the 60s. By Wednesday, a pattern changes with colder air and highs in the 40s for the rest of the week.

What to expect for Saturday

Cloudy and breezy with a high of 53 degrees.

More clouds for tonight

Cool with a low of 49.

Warmer for Sunday

Warmer winds, but a stray shower is possible. High of 60 degrees.

CBS News Chicago