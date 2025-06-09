Former House Speaker Mike Madigan to appear in court Monday ahead of sentencing

Fmr. House Speaker Mike Madigan to appear in court ahead of sentencing

Fmr. House Speaker Mike Madigan to appear in court ahead of sentencing

Fmr. House Speaker Mike Madigan to appear in court ahead of sentencing

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan will be back in court on Monday, just days before his sentencing.

The judge is expected to consider post-trial motions.

This follows a four-month trial in which Madigan was accused of running a years-long criminal enterprise to enrich himself and his political allies. In February, he was convicted of bribery conspiracy, bribery, and wire fraud charges, but he was acquitted of several other charges.

Last week, Madigan's wife sent a video pleading with the judge, explaining how she wouldn't know what to do without him around.

"I really don't exist without him. I wish I could say that I do, but I don't know what I would do without Michael. I would probably have to find someplace to live, and I would have to find care," Shirley Madigan said.

She hopes this video will be played in open court ahead of his sentencing on Friday.

Madigan could potentially face up to 20 years in prison.