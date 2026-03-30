Indiana Gov. Mike Braun to join BP refinery union workers on Tuesday amid lockout

Indiana Governor Mike Braun will join locked-out union members at the BP Whiting refinery on Tuesday morning.

Union leaders said that Braun will meet with workers picketing outside the company's main offices in the 2800 block of Indianapolis Boulevard.

This comes after hundreds of workers were locked out of the BP refinery on March 19 after contract negotiations failed to produce a deal ahead of a midnight deadline. Since then, workers have been walking the picket lines.

Union leaders said negotiations have stalled for months, and are accusing BP of rejecting their proposals on jobs, pay, and safety. Union members said they are prepared to stay out on the picket lines 24/7 until there is movement at the bargaining table.

BP said it has made a comprehensive offer, and plans to continue operating the refinery with trained staff, adding that it does not expect disruptions to production.

The Whiting refinery is BP's largest refinery in the world, producing 440,000 barrels a day. It is located less than 20 miles from downtown Chicago.

Braun is expected to join the union members around 9:15 p.m.

The video above is from a previous report.