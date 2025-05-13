Miguel Vargas' 3-run homer in 10th sends White Sox to win over Reds

Miguel Vargas hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-1 Tuesday night in a game delayed nearly two hours at the start because of rain.

Cincinnati's Elly De La Cruz hit a 435-foot solo homer, his seventh, to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth.

Chase Meidroth gave the White Sox the lead again with his RBI single before Vargas connected on the next pitch from Emilio Pagán (0-2) for his third homer.

Chicago got its other run after a scary play in the fourth. Vargas hit a shallow flyball to center for a double after shortstop De La Cruz slid into center fielder TJ Friedl, who tumbled to the ground. Ed Quero followed with an RBI single. Friedl exited in the fifth with a sore wrist.

Chicago's Jonathan Cannon threw six scoreless innings, giving up four hits and no walks while striking out six. Steve Wilson (1-0) worked the ninth.

Reds starter Andrew Abbott went six innings, giving up one run on four hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.

De La Cruz played in his 300th game and has 116 steals and 118 extra-base hits, becoming the first major leaguer since 1900 to play 300 games with at least 115 in each category.

Connor Joe doubled in the eighth but was thrown out by Quero trying to steal third when Joe's hand came off the bag and Vargas made the tag.

The Reds were 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

Davis Martin (1-4, 4.01 ERA) pitches for the White Sox on Wednesday against the Reds' Nick Lodolo (3-3, 3.23).