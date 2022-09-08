Watch CBS News
Migrants sent from Texas housed at Burr Ridge hotel, mayor says

CHICAGO (CBS) –  Dozens of migrants are living in a hotel in the southwest suburb, according to Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso.

He said 64 migrants bussed to Chicago from Texas were taken from the Salvation Army in Chicago to temporary hotel housing in Burr Ridge.

Grasso said village staff were not notified of the decision.

In the last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent 228 migrants to Chicago to protest federal immigration policies.

