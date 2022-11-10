Midway workers launch campaign to protect against unruly passengers

Midway workers launch campaign against unruly customers

Midway workers launch campaign against unruly customers

Midway workers launch campaign against unruly customers

CHICAGO (CBS) - Airline workers tired of being attacked by angry passengers will protest at Midway airport.

Starting at 11 a.m. the Transport Workers Union of America will promote its Assault Won't Fly campaign.

It calls on lawmakers and airline executives to create policies and safety protocols for workers - to protect them against unruly passengers.

The union is worried attacks will increase during the upcoming busy holiday travel season.