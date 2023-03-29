Midway on top 10 list of airports with highest percentage of cancelled flights

Midway in top ten list of airports with most cancelled flights

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Travel was tough for airline passengers last year, including many who flew out of Chicago's Midway International Airport.

The airport had the ninth highest percentage of canceled flights last year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The holiday mess with thousands of canceled Southwest flights certainly didn't help.