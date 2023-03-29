Midway on top 10 list of airports with highest percentage of cancelled flights
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Travel was tough for airline passengers last year, including many who flew out of Chicago's Midway International Airport.
The airport had the ninth highest percentage of canceled flights last year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The holiday mess with thousands of canceled Southwest flights certainly didn't help.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.