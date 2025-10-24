Midway Delivery Program rallies community to feed families in need amid immigration crackdown, government shutdown

If Congress doesn't reach a deal on the federal government shutdown soon, it could put the food stamp benefits of 42 million Americans at risk, including many people in Chicago.

Some local small businesses are working to help keep food on the table for people who might need it.

Plastic bags of essentials were carefully getting packaged on Friday by more than 20 Chicago businesses that have donated grocery items for families who find themselves without.

"It just shows that we need help," said community organizer Eddie Guillen, who launched the Midway Delivery Program in collaboration with Mama's Meat Market.

The program started to provide groceries to families afraid to leave their homes amid the ongoing immigration enforcement operation in Chicago. It's now expanding to families who rely on food stamps.

Volunteers with the Community Innovation Center spent the day on Friday packing bags of groceries for those in need.

"It's been nonstop since 9 in the morning," Guillen said.

The grocery bags were loaded into volunteers' cars to deliver to families in need.

"Families are struggling. People haven't left their houses for three weeks. People are saying hey, our benefits are being cut," Guillen said.

As week 4 of the government shutdown continues, many Americans also face the prospect of food stamp benefits ending on Nov. 1. They, too, are eligible for this food distribution.

"Even before everything started happening, people were struggling already. So the fact that this part that you see what's going on our neighborhoods, and the fact that now you see the announcement made about Nov. 1, that's another thing too, where it's just concerning," Guillen said.

Volunteers like Josh Hernandez, along with the community and this initiative, will not slow down, and words keeps spreading.

"By doing this actually shows that I'm caring," Hernandez said.

Hernandez said one of his coworkers found out what he was doing, and while she couldn't join, she stopped by to give him a $100 bill "just to support the community, and having love for the people."

No matter you if you're directly impacted by the immigration crackdown or government shutdown the love of Chicago always shines

"Yes, it does show the love and care for the community in an abundant way," Hernandez said.