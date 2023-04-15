Cook County leaders hosting microchip, rabies vaccine clinics through November

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the weather gets warmer and we're spending more time outdoors - especially with our pets.

Cook County leaders want to make sure your pets are safe this summer.

Starting today, they're hosting microchip and rabies vaccine clinics.

Now through early November, pet owners can have their animals vaccinated and microchipped at 30 participating vet clinics for a low cost.

Today's clinic will happen this morning at the Quarry Event Center in South Shore near 75th and Phillips Avenue at 10 a.m.