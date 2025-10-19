2 adults found dead at home in Michigan City, Indiana; juvenile in custody

A juvenile was in custody after two adults were found dead inside a home early Sunday in Michigan City, Indiana.

Police said, around 1:30 a.m., officers conducted a welfare check at a home in the 100 block of Schofield Court, and found two adults dead.

Investigators suspect they died from foul play, and a juvenile male was taken into custody.

Police said the deaths were under investigation on Sunday, and there were no known threats to public safety.