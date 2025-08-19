Schools in Michigan City closed on Tuesday after catalytic converters stolen from school buses

Several schools in northwest Indiana were forced to switch to remote learning on Tuesday, after someone stole the catalytic converters from school buses.

Administrators with Michigan City Area Schools said the catalytic converters were stolen from 21 school buses early Tuesday.

The district's students switched to online classes on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, elementary and preschool classes will resume in-person, but grades 7 through 12 will do remote learning again.

The Michigan City Police Department is investigating the theft.