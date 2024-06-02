Comedy Vault in Batavia cancels Michael Rapaport shows due to death threats

BATAVIA, Ill. (CBS) -- The Comedy Vault in Batavia has canceled next weekend's shows from comedian Michael Rapaport after reportedly receiving death threats.

Just days ago, a local pro-Palestinian organization posted on social media, asking supporters to call the club and demand they cancel all of Rapaport's shows.

In addition to comedy, Rapaport is known for his pro-Israel social media presence, which has generated controversy.

The Comedy Vault has issued a response, saying in part, "We have decided that we cannot, in good conscience, proceed with a show that poses such a significant safety risk to our staff, audience members, and the community as a whole.

Full statement from the Comedy Vault:

We would like to give an update regarding next weekend's shows.

The vision for The Comedy Vault has always been to be a place to gather and enjoy laughter as we truly believe it is the universal language that brings us all together. Over the last two and a half years we have worked hard to curate a space that supports our vision of freedom of speech. We have always welcomed comedians from all walks of life and will continue to book talent regardless of their personal views.

Given the escalating violent threats towards our staff and performer, including recent death threats, we have decided that we cannot, in good conscience, proceed with a show that poses such a significant safety risk to our staff, audience members, and the community as a whole.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. Our priority is always the safety and well-being of our patrons, and we are sorry for any anxiety or uncertainty this situation may have created. This was never our intention, nor ever would be our intention.

We deeply appreciate your support and understanding during this time. Your safety and well-being are paramount to us, and we are committed to providing a positive experience for all. We hope you stay safe and find moments to laugh during these challenging times.