Mexican Independence Day celebrations could pack Chicago streets this weekend. Watch for these street closures.

Mexican Independence Day celebrations will make for a busy weekend in Chicago, as drivers can expect possible street closures downtown, after previous years had the city's Central Business District gridlocked with car caravans for hours.

Parades also will shut down parts of Little Village and the South Side.

Last year, the city temporarily closed streets in downtown Chicago to most traffic to avoid the gridlock that had been caused in previous years when tens of thousands of cars flooded the streets.

Although that helped avoid the major traffic chaos caused in previous years, the car caravans last year still caused a huge inconvenience.

During the popular car caravans, thousands of Mexican Americans demonstrate their pride and heritage by driving around the city waving Mexican flags.

This year, city officials said they're prepared to close streets downtown again between Friday and the official holiday on Tuesday, if needed, to prevent major traffic issues.

Chicago police will be out in full force over the weekend, and depending on the size of any car caravans driving through the city, it's possible the city will limit cars headed into the downtown area by setting up access points at the following intersections:

Chicago Avenue and Green Street

Halsted Street and Washington Boulevard

Halsted and Madison streets

Halsted Street and Jackson Boulevard

Division Street and LaSalle Drive

Roosevelt Road and Canal Street

Taylor and Desplaines streets

18th and State streets

18th Street and Michigan Avenue

18th Street and Indiana Avenue

The city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said people who live or work in the downtown area should be prepared to show a driver's license or employee ID at one of those access points. Anyone coming downtown for an event or reservation should be prepared to show proof of that, such as a ticket, electronic reservation confirmation, or other documentation.

"It's a nightmare, but you know everybody has a right to celebrate, but also safe. I believe to close downtown, it's safe for everybody" downtown resident Junior Espinoza said. "I actually saw the signs from Friday to Tuesday they're going to be closed. You know, it's a precaution. We have to deal with it."

On Sunday, several streets in the Little Village neighborhood will be closed for the El Grito 5K Family/Run Walk in the morning, followed by the 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade.

In addition, drivers should expect street closures in the South Chicago and South Deering neighborhoods, for a Mexican Independence Day Parade along Commercial Avenue between 87th and 103rd streets.

In Lakeview, several streets will be closed Saturday and Sunday for the annual Lakeview East Festival of the Arts on Broadway.