Metra Union Pacific Northwest service disrupted after train hits vehicle

Metra trains to Chicago's Northwest Side and northwest suburbs were disrupted during the midday hours Tuesday after a train hit a vehicle.

Metra said inbound and outbound Union Pacific Northwest line trains were halted near Norwood Park as of noon, and extensive delays were expected.

Union Pacific Northwest train No. 623, an outbound train, will not make it past Norwood Park. The train had been scheduled to arrive at Harvard, Illinois, at 12:25 p.m.

Union Pacific Northwest train No. 652, an inbound train, will not operate at all.

Information about the incident in which the train hit the car was not immediately available.

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