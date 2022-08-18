Metra Union Pacific North service halted after train hits pedestrian near Highland Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Metra train hit a pedestrian Thursday afternoon near Highland Park, halting service in both directions.
Metra said inbound and outbound Union Pacific North line trains were halted near Highland Park after the accident, and riders should expect extensive delays.
Further information was not immediately available.
