Metra train hits vehicle in Lake Forest

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- A Metra train hit a vehicle in Lake Forest Friday afternoon, snagging the Union Pacific North Line.

Metra said one track was kept open for train movement after the accident, and Train No. 335 was moving with delays of 40 minutes – but all other inbound and outbound Union Pacific North trains were halted.

Train No. 346 hit the vehicle near Lake Forest, Metra said.

Information about the accident and any possible injuries was not immediately available.

Union Pacific North trains were back on the move by 4:24 p.m., but delays of up to an hour were expected.

