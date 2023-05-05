Watch CBS News
Local News

Metra train hits vehicle in Lake Forest

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- A Metra train hit a vehicle in Lake Forest Friday afternoon, snagging the Union Pacific North Line.

Metra said one track was kept open for train movement after the accident, and Train No. 335 was moving with delays of 40 minutes – but all other inbound and outbound Union Pacific North trains were halted.

Train No. 346 hit the vehicle near Lake Forest, Metra said.

Information about the accident and any possible injuries was not immediately available.

Union Pacific North trains were back on the move by 4:24 p.m., but delays of up to an hour were expected.

CHECK: Metra updates

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 5, 2023 / 3:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.