Amtrak train involved in accident in Lemont, Illinois

An Amtrak train and a truck were involved in an accident in Lemont, Illinois on Thursday.

Lemont police were called for a collision involving an Amtrak train and a truck at New Avenue and Industrial Drive Thursday.

No injuries were reported, and the damage to the truck was minor, police said.

The truck driver was cited for not having a valid driver's license and for having no commercial license.

The scene was cleared and back to normal by just after 4 p.m.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that Metra service was affected by the crash. It has since been updated, as Metra says its service was not impacted.