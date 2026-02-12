Metra service resumes after freight train derailment in Chicago Ridge

Metra Southwest Service has resumed after a freight train derailed in Chicago Ridge early Wednesday morning.

The derailment took place near Ridgeland Avenue and Central Avenue around 4:30 a.m, and impacted the Metra Southwest Service line. All train service was halted on Wednesday.

Metra confirmed the tracks reopened at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Crews with heavy equipment had been working at the scene for hours, even clearing away some trees to get to the derailed cars after at least a dozen freight cars came off the tracks.

Commuters should check Metra.com for updates.