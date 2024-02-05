Metra reports 'ongoing' issues with Ventra app Monday morning

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Ventra app is experiencing "ongoing" issues Monday despite Metra reporting the app issues were resolved Sunday.

Metra released the following statement Monday morning:

"Ventra app issues are ongoing. Any pending charges should be dismissed by your bank before posting to your account. If a charge is posted but no ticket is populated, then contact Passenger Services at 312-MY-METRA (696-3872). Conductors will accommodate riders onboard."

There are also reports of issues opening the Ventra app.

According to an alert on Metra's website Sunday Metra's mobile app vendor worked to resolve the issue through the weekend and "At this point, the vendor is confident the app will perform as intended, in advance of tomorrow's morning rush hour."

Metra reported a systemwide outage on the Ventra app Thursday morning that lasted into the weekend with passengers receiving the message, "Server error occurred. Please try again later." Riders were able to show the message to conductors to board trains.

The issue came the same day as ticket windows permanently closed, including downtown, and fares for Metra trains were set to increase.

This is a developing story.