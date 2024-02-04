Ventra app now working ahead of Monday morning rush, Metra says

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Ventra app is back up and running following a systemwide issue that prevented passengers from purchasing tickets last week.

According to an alert on Metra's website: "Metra's mobile app vendor has worked diligently through the weekend to correct the issues from last week. At this point, the vendor is confident the app will perform as intended, in advance of tomorrow's morning rush hour."

Metra reported a systemwide outage on the Ventra app Thursday morning that lasted into the weekend with passengers receiving the message, "Server error occurred. Please try again later." Riders were able to show the message to conductors to board trains.

The issue came the same day as ticket windows permanently closed, including downtown, and fares for Metra trains were set to increase.

The promotional rates, including the $100 monthly pass many got used to during the COVID-19 pandemic, will go away, but the new fares will still be lower than customers have seen in the past. A Metra spokesperson said the changes will make it easier for commuters.

Metra has also undergone significant changes that will reduce its ten zones to four. A monthly pass in Zone 2 will run $75. In Zone 3, the price will be $110, and in Zone 4, $135.

On Saturday, Metra said charges should appear as pending and should drop in a couple of business days depending on the rider's financial institution. If charges are accepted, riders can email refunds@metrarr.com.