Metra offering Memorial Day deal and expanding family fares program
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Metra is offering deals for Memorial Day and expanding its family fares program.
For Monday, Metra is offering a $7 unlimited ride pass for all passengers.
Starting Monday, Metra is expanding its family fares program with children 3 to 11 being able to ride the Metra for free with a paying adult.
This offer runs through Labor Day,
