Metra offering Memorial Day deal and expanding family fares program

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Metra is offering deals for Memorial Day and expanding its family fares program.

For Monday, Metra is offering a $7 unlimited ride pass for all passengers.

Starting Monday, Metra is expanding its family fares program with children 3 to 11 being able to ride the Metra for free with a paying adult. 

This offer runs through Labor Day,

