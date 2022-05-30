Metra offering Memorial Day deal and expanding family fares program

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Metra is offering deals for Memorial Day and expanding its family fares program.

For Monday, Metra is offering a $7 unlimited ride pass for all passengers.

Look ahead to tomorrow's #MemorialDay service:



📆 Sunday/holiday schedule in effect on Monday, May 30

🎫 $7 All-Day ticket available for travel on Monday, May 30

👪 Family Fares extended to weekday travel starting Memorial Day through Labor Day pic.twitter.com/beDwWOw3w5 — Metra (@Metra) May 29, 2022

Starting Monday, Metra is expanding its family fares program with children 3 to 11 being able to ride the Metra for free with a paying adult.

This offer runs through Labor Day,