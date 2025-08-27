Watch CBS News
Local News

Metra Milwaukee District North and West trains halted near Union Station

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Dan Kraemer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Metra trains on two lines in and out of Chicago's Union Station were stopped during the Wednesday evening rush.

Inbound and outbound trains on the Milwaukee District North line to Fox Lake and the Milwaukee District West line to Elgin were halted near the terminal.

Metra said it was due to an "operational incident." The rail agency was not more specific.

It was unclear late Wednesday how long it might be until trains run again.

CHECK: Metra updates

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue