Metra Milwaukee District North and West trains halted near Union Station

Metra trains on two lines in and out of Chicago's Union Station were stopped during the Wednesday evening rush.

Inbound and outbound trains on the Milwaukee District North line to Fox Lake and the Milwaukee District West line to Elgin were halted near the terminal.

Metra said it was due to an "operational incident." The rail agency was not more specific.

It was unclear late Wednesday how long it might be until trains run again.

