Metra MD trains running with delays after pedestrian hit, killed in Edgebrook

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Metra Milwaukee District trains are moving at a restricted speed after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Edgebrook on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. just south of Touhy involving train #2140.

Information about the pedestrian and what led to the crash was not released.

Inbound and outbound trains were halted but later resumed service. Metra said trains may be running with extensive delays due to the crash.

At last check, train #2140 was still stopped near Edgebrook.

No further information was released. 

