Metra Union Pacific North offering free rides for Ravinia Festival attendees

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- The Ravinia Festival returns to Highland Park this weekend.

With that, Metra wants to make sure you're getting there safely.

Passengers heading to the festival will ride for free.

The deal applies to the Metra Union Pacific North line train.

Metra says they're also adding extra trains this weekend to keep up with all the festivities.

You can find the full schedule by visiting Metra's website.