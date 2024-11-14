Metra warns financial woes could lead to 40% reduction in service

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago area commuters may soon find the future of their Metra routes in jeopardy—as officials say the commuter rail system is on the edge of a financial cliff.

Metra has been operating off federal pandemic funds, which run out in 2026.

While a $1.1 billion budget for 2025 was just approved by the Metra board, Metra is in need of solutions for 2027 before riders feel the brunt of their financial troubles.

"The number that we are throwing around mathematically is a 40% reduction of service to meet the budget hole in '27," Metra Executive Director Jim Derwinski said at a board meeting Thursday.

In 2026, Metra's budget gap will be $221 million; in 2027, it will be $332 million.

"Remember, '26, actually, we've got COVID money that will carry us into Q2; '27 has zero COVID money left," Derwinski said.

"Is there a game plan in here for the fiscal cliff, or do we just keep saying the fiscal cliff is coming?" Said Stephen Palmer, who serves on the Metra board of directors.

The plan is to wait for Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's budget proposal in February to see how they can fill and reduce expenses. Some possibilities include a reduction of expenses, other people's money, increased money from the state, and increased fares.

"The cliff is so horrible right now that all those things will have to be on the table," said DePaul University professor and transportation expert Joe Schwieterman. "Springfield is going to really be pressed into action to really find a way to help, because the whole state will be affected by this."

Schwieterman said the threat of such cuts causes uncertainty about the role transit plays in the region.

"It's really going to set off anxiety in a lot of travelers, a lot of people who spend time downtown," he said. "Our transit system will be completely undermined if cuts like this occur."

Riders say they will feel the impact too if fares are increased again after the new fare took effect on Feb. 1.

"I feel like they just increased the fares. So that's going to be a problem, you know?" said Janis Rohrer. "It's just becoming more and more expensive to travel downtown."

"Unfortunately, it would be very harsh on the riders. It's already not on time, and it's a lot of delays," said Vlada Ivanova, "and if it's going to be even more expensive, then unfortunately, a lot of people will not ride."

The board hopes to have a solution by June, after knowing whether the Illinois General Assembly could include transit funding in the state budget.

In the meantime, Metra is talking to peer agencies in other major cities to see how they have found temporary fixes for the same financial woes.