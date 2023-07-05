Union Pacific freight train problem delaying four Metra commuter lines

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Trains on at four Metra commuter lines are being delayed during the Wednesday afternoon rush, due to a mechanical problem with a Union Pacific freight train.

According to Metra, delays of up to 45 minutes are expected on the Milwaukee District North, North Central Service, Union Pacific Northwest, and Milwaukee District West lines.

The delays are the result of a mechanical malfunction with a Union Pacific train, leaving all but one track blocked near Western Avenue.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Metra said the Union Pacific train that malfunction had been cleared, and trains were moving again, but extensive delays should be expected. Riders should check Metra's website or listen to announcements on station platforms for specifics on delays.