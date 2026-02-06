Pedestrian struck, killed by Metra UP-NW train in Mt. Prospect; trains delayed

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metra UP-NW train Friday afternoon, resulting in residual delays during the evening rush.

A Metra spokesperson said a train struck the pedestrian near the Mt. Prospect Road grade crossing. Train movement in the area was halted completely for some time, before two of the three tracks reopened to allow trains to pass at reduced speed.

Still, the fewer tracks and speed restrictions will cause delays for Metra UP-NW trains until at least between 5 and 5:30 p.m., the spokesperson said.

Metra police and the coroner are still on their way to the scene. The investigation into the incident will be led by Metra police.

Metra confirmed the pedestrian was an adult male, but he has not yet been identified. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.