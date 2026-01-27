Metra working to combat human trafficking

It's Human Trafficking Month, and Metra is working to spread awareness.

Metra workers handed out magnets Tuesday morning at all downtown stations so riders could "know the signs" of human trafficking.

Metra's awareness campaign is part of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. It's meant to prevent traffickers from using Metra trains to move victims.

Some of the signs include travelers with few personal belongings, not being allowed to speak for themselves, or wearing seasonally inappropriate clothing.

"We're just asking people to be aware and be on the lookout, and if you spot anything, let our conductor know, let the police know, and they'll follow up," Metra Spokesman Michael Gillis said.