Metra BSNF Line halted near Westmont, Illinois, after train hits pedestrian

Metra trains on the BNSF Line were halted in Chicago's western suburbs Tuesday morning after a train hit a pedestrian.

Metra said inbound and outbound BNSF trains were stopped near Westmont as of just before 7:30 a.m. after Train No. 1207 struck a pedestrian. The trains were still halted 45 minutes later.

Trains were running only as far west as Clarendon Hills.

Information about the pedestrian and their condition was not immediately available.

CHECK: Metra updates