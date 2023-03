Vehicle struck by Metra BNSF train near Berwyn

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Metra BNSF service was halted for more than an hour Thursday morning, after an outbound train hit a vehicle near Berwyn.

Metra confirmed a train headed to Aurora hit a vehicle near Berwyn shortly before 10 a.m.

Inbound and outbound train movement was halted for more than an hour, but Metra said as of 11:20 a.m., trains were running again with extensive delays.

It's unclear if anyone in the vehicle or on the train was hurt.