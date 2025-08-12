Metra and Pace offering free rides to students on first day of school

Metra and Pace offering free rides to students on first day of school

Metra and Pace offering free rides to students on first day of school

Metra and Pace are offering free rides to students on their first day of school next week.

Chicago Public Schools and many suburban schools start on Monday, August 18. Kindergarten to high school students, and an accompanying adult, can ride for free.

"We are excited to be able to continue this back-to-school tradition for students across the six-county region," said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski. "A free, reliable, and convenient ride on the first day helps set the school year on a positive course."

Metra trains and Pace buses will offer the free ride from 5:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Check the Metra train schedule and tracker here and the Pace tracker here.