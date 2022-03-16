Watch CBS News

Metra adding more trains as more people return to Chicago's downtown offices

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Chicago more people are heading back to the office.

The numbers can be seen in the increased ridership for Metra. On Tuesday, 93,500 people took the train into Chicago.
It's the highest since the before the pandemic.

With the extra passengers, Metra is adding seven more trips to the BNSF line and eliminating two late morning rush hour rides. The increase is fueled in part by high gas prices.

First published on March 16, 2022 / 6:31 PM

