Messi, Inter Miami finish in scoreless draw with Chicago Fire

Lionel Messi missed on four chances but Inter Miami remained unbeaten after Sunday's scoreless draw against the Chicago Fire.

Messi earned a free kick in the 62nd minute but his try struck the crossbar. Another free kick 13 minutes later went a foot above the upper corner. A free kick in the 86th minute grazed the far corner.

Messi did not play because of injuries the past two times Inter Miami visited Chicago, but Sunday's match drew 62,358 fans, many of them clad in the visiting club's pink home tops. It's the largest home crowd in Fire history.

Chicago (3-2-3) goalkeeper Chris Brady deflected Messi's left-footed shot in the fourth minute.

The Fire's best chance came in the 88th minute when Jonathan Bamba's point-blank shot was stopped by Inter Miami keeper Oscar Ustari.

Ustari finished with seven saves for Inter Miami (4-0-3). Brady had three stops.

Inter Miami welcomes Columbus on Saturday, the same night Chicago hosts Cincinnati.