Merrillville Police Department forced to sell defective Dodge patrol cars due to design flaw

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (CBS) — The Merrillville Police Department announced it would be selling a fleet of Dodge Durango pursuit vehicles, claiming a design flaw has caused service disruption.

Chief of Police Konstantinos Nuses said on Friday that the department transitioned from Ford to Dodge in 2022 after not being able to acquire vehicles due to the impact of the pandemic and ongoing supply chain issues.

After turning to a local dealer and being advised that the vehicles would be a suitable alternative, the department encountered an issue with each vehicle's oil cooler that led to engine failures — each under 15,000 miles.

According to Chief Nuses, the department sought resolutions and even took the issue to Dodge manufacturer Stellantis. In May, they were promised a revised part within two weeks but have not received it.

"This situation is not just disappointing; it is fundamentally unfair. All of us — taxpayers and police departments alike — have paid for a compromised product, and Dodge has failed to take responsibility or provide a viable solution. Nor have they offered any type of compensation for the downtime of these vehicles. This has left us in a bind, struggling to fulfill our duty to protect and serve."

It's not clear exactly how many vehicles will be sold.

The department is seeking assistance from the Indiana Attorney General's office. The issue is said to impact other departments and agencies, including the Indiana State Police and others across the county.

Stellaris, which makes the Dodge Durango, issued this statement late Friday:

"The Dodge Durango Pursuit meets or exceeds all applicable federal motor vehicle safety standards and is subject to severe operating conditions to which the standard, retail version of the Durango is immune. Further, certain oil-cooler issues are difficult to detect, which may lead to collateral damage and a highly complex remedy. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused to our valued police-community customers and are working to expedite service for any affected vehicles. Since the model launched in 2018, it has been deployed with thousands of police agencies across North America, and overall feedback has been exemplary."