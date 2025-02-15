2 killed in murder-suicide shooting at gas station in Merrillville, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police were investigating a murder-suicide shooting at a gas station Saturday morning in Merrillville, Indiana.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Luke gas station in the 700 block of West Lincoln Highway around 9:45 a.m.

Police said, upon arrival, they found two people who had been shot and killed in a murder-suicide that was the result of a domestic dispute.

The victims' names have not been released.

"The Merrillville Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this senseless loss. Our thoughts are with them during this incredibly difficult time," police said in a news release.

The shooting remained under investigation Saturday evening.