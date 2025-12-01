Former mental health counselor charged with sexually assaulting patients dating back to 1996

A former mental health counselor is charged with the alleged sexual abuse of five young patients at a West Side hospital that spanned nearly a decade.

Cook County prosecutors charged Edmund Rivers, 68, with five felony counts of criminal sexual assault, including three counts of criminal sexual assault with a victim between 13 and 17, and two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault for the alleged abuse.

Prosecutors said the repeated attacks happened between 1996 and 2004 at Hartgrove Behavioral Health Hospital in the Austin neighborhood, where he first began working in 1993. The hospital is known to provide psychiatric care.

According to prosecutors, the alleged abuse happened in multiple locations throughout the facility, including patient rooms, a "seclusion" room, a cafeteria bathroom, and a gym equipment room. The victims were boys between the ages of 7 and 14 years old and didn't know each other, prosecutors said.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office said the victims came forward and contacted police after learning about a civil lawsuit that was filed against the hospital for its pattern of abuse by its staff.

Following a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Monday, a judge ordered that Rivers remain held until his next court date.