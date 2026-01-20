Men's Room shop in Chicago's Northalsted district offers "Heated Rivalry" merch

If you can't get enough of "Heated Rivalry," merch from the show is now available.

The steamy Canadian hockey romance series took HBO Max by storm in December.

The show, based on Rachel Reid's "Game Changers" book series, follows Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Stone) as two rival hockey players who embark on a years-long journey of love, denial, and self-discovery.

On "CBS Mornings" last week, Gayle King talked about how she herself got hooked on the show.

"I thought, well, it's not really my type of thing, but so many people started talking about it, I said, I have to watch — and then I'm so hooked, because it's so much bigger than a gay love story. It's the tenderness, the betrayal, the struggle," King said. "It's so cliché but it just shows you love is love is love — that's what I kept thinking when I was watching this."

Now, the Men's Room fashion, leather, and fetish shop, at 3343 N. Halsted St. in the Northalsted District, is selling shorts and jerseys of the fictional pro hockey teams in the show.

While jerseys for Hollander, captain of the "Montreal Metros," and Rozanov, of the "Boston Raiders," appear to be sold out, fans can still buy a Scott Hunter (François Arnaud) jersey featuring the "New York Admirals" logo, as well as a "Boston Raiders" T-shirt.