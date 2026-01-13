François Arnaud on how "Heated Rivalry" inspires real life Francois Arnaud joins "CBS Mornings" to talk about the popular series "Heated Rivalry," based on the "Game Changers" book series. It follows rising hockey stars Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov. What begins as a fling between two rivals turns into a yearslong journey of love, denial and self discovery. Arnaud plays Scott Hunter, a closeted gay professional hockey player in the same league who has fallen in love with a smoothie shop worker. He talks about the message in the series and how it developed into a hit show.