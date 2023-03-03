Chicago shooting: 2 men shot inside alley in Irving Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are seriously hurt after someone started shooting at them as they stood in an alley in Irving Park Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 9:39 p.m., in the 3900 block of North Lowell Avenue.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to Lutheran General Hospital in serious condition.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the groin and was taken to Il Masonic also in serious condition.

There is no word as to what led up to the shooting.

No arrests were made.