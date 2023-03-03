Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago shooting: 2 men shot inside alley in Irving Park

/ CBS Chicago

2 men seriously hurt after shooting inside Irving Park alley
2 men seriously hurt after shooting inside Irving Park alley 00:17

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are seriously hurt after someone started shooting at them as they stood in an alley in Irving Park Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 9:39 p.m., in the 3900 block of North Lowell Avenue.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to Lutheran General Hospital in serious condition.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the groin and was taken to Il Masonic also in serious condition.

There is no word as to what led up to the shooting.

No arrests were made.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 7:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.