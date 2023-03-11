8 men robbed at gunpoint in West Loop minutes apart

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Eight men are robbed at gunpoint within a matter of minutes in the West Loop.

Both robberies were reported around 8:45 Friday night.

In one case, four men were walking near Peoria and Fulton when two men jumped out of a red SUV armed with handguns and demanded their belongings.

Minutes later, another four men were robbed in the exact same manner on Green Street.

No injuries were reported.

No one is in custody.