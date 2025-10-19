3 men charged with September shooting death of woman on West Side of Chicago

Three men have been charged in the shooting death of a 26-year-old woman last month in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side of Chicago.

Evan Reich, 18, Gabriel Rodriguez, 23, and Julio Diaz, 24, each have been charged with one count of first-degree murder. Reich also has been charged with one count of attempted murder.

According to Cook County prosecutors, the three were at a party on Sept. 13 in the 3400 block of West Wabansia Avenue, when they shot at a passing car, killing 26-year-old Jailene Cepeda, who was shot in the head.

Evan Reich, 18 (left); Julio Diaz, 24 (center); and Gabriel Rodriguez, 23 (right) have been charged with murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old Jailene Cepeda. Chicago Police

The shooting was recorded on surveillance video and detectives identified Reich, Rodriguez, and Diaz as the gunmen. Prosecutors said Reich also fired shots at a second woman, who was not injured.

Rodriguez and Diaz were arrested on Wednesday, and at their first court appearance on Friday, they were ordered held at Cook County Jail while they await trial.

Reich was arrested on Friday, and was due to make his first court appearance on Sunday.