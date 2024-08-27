Men charged after 9 dogs died of heat stroke in Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) — An update on the disturbing K9 death case that rocked Lake County, Indiana, last summer, launching an investigation as two men were charged in the case where nine dogs lost their lives, and officials said it could've been prevented.

It was initially deemed a freak accident when nine German shepherds died of heat stroke while being transported by a box truck in Indiana last summer. But now there are criminal charges.

"Well, we know Justice could take a little while, and we are just thrilled with Detective Eagles and the Indiana State Police," said Jenny Webber, Humane Society's Executive Director.

Over a year later, justice in a disturbing animal neglect case made national headlines.

Indiana State Police announced charges against two men, Michael McHenry and Jessee Urbaszewki, for their roles in the heat-related deaths of nine German shepherds that were being transported via box truck back in July of 2023

"I don't think anybody ever encountered a situation like this with the kind of mass hysteria that actually occurred," said Det. Christopher Eagles of the Indiana State Police.

Detectives outlined their year-long investigation into what they initially deemed an accident: both men were transporting 18 German shepherds from O'Hare International Airport to a K9 training facility in Michigan when the truck's air-conditioning unit malfunctioned.

According to investigators, the men stopped at a gas station in Lake Station, Indiana, when they realized the dogs were suffering heat-related medical emergencies.

Footage of that went viral on social media where good Samaritans attempted to step in and help.

Officials said the temperature that day rose to 92 degrees. They determined the cooling device installed in the truck was insufficient for the conditions and even conducted a simulation as part of their investigation.

"Although it is good for spot cooling, it's not made for something of this size," Eagles said.

"There is a blatant disregard to standards and safety practices which made this incident preventable," said Sgt Glen Fifield of the Indiana State Police.

Both men, who were taken into custody Tuesday, are being charged with 18 counts of animal neglect, all misdemeanors, which animal advocates said puts a spotlight on the need to update current state law.

"If we continue to exploit animals this way, it really only makes us suffer as a community," Weber said.

Both men were charged in this case. If convicted, they could face up to a year in prison for each misdemeanor count and a $5,000 fine.

According to Indiana State Police, the dogs are all in service as law enforcement and doing great.