Men charged in 2022 murders of 2 women in Hobart, Indiana

It took more than three years, but charges have been filed in the deaths of two young women in Hobart, Indiana, back in 2022.

On Nov. 4, 2022, the bodies of Destiny Jackson, 20, and Nazirah Muhammad, 19, were discovered in their unit in the Haven Apartments complex, 418 Ruta Dr., when Hobart police came for a wellbeing check.

Both had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said they had been shot the morning before.

Now, two men are charged in their murder.

Amos Daylon Crim, 26, and Sa Quan Dajon Kirksey, 25, both of Gary, are charged with two counts of murder and additional counts of burglary, authorities said.

CBS News Chicago spoke to Jackson's sister in 2023.

"Everybody who knows Destiny, they would tell you Destiny had the best heart. She was always there for you," said Shia Houston. "Destiny hardly ever left the house, so I can't understand who would want to do this to destiny."

Jackson's family will be joined by Hobard police Cpl. Detective Michael Gallagher for a news conference later Thursday.