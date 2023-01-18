Hobart police to offer reward in investigation of November double murder

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Hobart, Indiana, are asking for your help in solving a double murder.

Investigators and relatives of 20-year-old Destiny Loreal Jackson and 19-year-old Nazirah Elizia hope to spark some leads, more than two months after the two women were found shot to death.

Hobart police will join family and friends of the two young women at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. They're expected to announce a reward for any tips or information on the suspect or suspects involved.

On Nov. 4, Hobart police were called to the Haven Apartments at 418 Ruta Drive to conduct a welfare check, when they found Jackson and Muhammad dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have said they searched the area in and around that building, collected evidence, and sent it to a lab for testing. They are still searching for the person or people responsible for the murders.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hobart police Corporal Crawford at (219) 942-4774 or e-mail at zcrawford@cityofhobart.org or Corporal Gallagher at (219) 942-4991 or by e-mail at mgallagher@cityofhobart.org.