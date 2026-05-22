Community organizers plan "ceasefire" events in hopes of peaceful Memorial Day weekend

Chicagoans are hoping for a peaceful Memorial Day weekend after last year saw some of the city's lowest holiday weekend gun violence numbers in recent memory.

In the Englewood neighborhood, community organizers are calling for a "ceasefire."

Dr. Rosella Bynum and poet Kweisi Gharreau are hosting the 3rd annual Peace, Love, Forgiveness Poetry & Comedy on the Block ceasefire events this weekend at Ogden Park.

They have events planned all weekend long, hoping to provide a positive, creative outlet this holiday weekend, and encouraging the community to come together and produce art instead of anger.

Both have dealt with gun violence in their personal lives and said their open mic events have been therapeutic.

"After something that's so traumatic happened, and that's when all that suppressed emotions get, you know, suppressed, and they can come out another way. So we want the arts to use as expression," Bynum said.

"Through the art and through poetry, you hear your own voice, you validate yourself, you establish self-worth, self-respect, and most importantly self-love," Gharreau said.

Last year, 24 people were shot in Chicago over Memorial Day Weekend, at least four of them fatally. While that number is troubling, is was a sharp drop from the 40 to 50 people shot in each of the three years before.

"That gave us hope and faith to say, okay, this year we could gun for a complete ceasefire," Gharreau said. "The city can produce no gun violence, no shooting, no death."

Organizers and city leaders are hoping that downward trend in violence can continue this year.

On Thursday, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said, "If we're not working with community, things break down."

The events over this weekend are scheduled for the late afternoon, because organizers said that is statistically when Chicago sees the biggest issues with gun violence.

All of this weekend's ceasefire events are free and open to the public.

Friday, 3P-5P at Ogden park in Englewood 6500 S. Racine Ave. Co-Host Charles McKenzie with Englewood First Responders.

at Ogden park in Englewood 6500 S. Racine Ave. Co-Host Charles McKenzie with Englewood First Responders. Saturday, 1P-3P at Columbus Park in Austin 500 S. Central Ave. Co-Host Bishop John Harrell with Black Men United.

at Columbus Park in Austin 500 S. Central Ave. Co-Host Bishop John Harrell with Black Men United. Sunday, 3P-5P at Visions Restaurant parking lot 11901 S. Loomis. with hosts Dr. Rosella Bynum & kweisi, the poet with the InnocentRAGEFoundation.org

at Visions Restaurant parking lot 11901 S. Loomis. with hosts Dr. Rosella Bynum & kweisi, the poet with the InnocentRAGEFoundation.org Monday, 1P-3P at the Federal Plaza 219 S. Dearborn with hosts Dr. Rosella Bynum & kweisi, the poet with the InnocentRAGEFoundation.org

They're hoping the ceasefire events will be another safe option this weekend, in addition to other entertainment like the Sueños Music Festival on Saturday and Sunday in Grant Park, the Memorial Day Parade on Saturday in the Loop, and the Saturday night fireworks at Navy Pier.

Snelling said additional resources will be deployed in busiest areas in Chicago this weekend, like beaches, the lakefront, downtown, and business corridors. Police will adjust their numbers based on data they collect throughout the summer.