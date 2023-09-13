South Side church to host meeting on mayor's plan to house migrants in tents

South Side church to host meeting on mayor's plan to house migrants in tents

South Side church to host meeting on mayor's plan to house migrants in tents

CHICAGO (CBS) – A community will meet to address Mayor Brandon Johnson's proposal to move migrants into tents on the far South Side.

Shelton Heights Church will host the discussion at 6 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The mayor proposed setting up winterized tents for asylum seekers at several locations, including a parking lot across the street from the church at 115th and Halsted.

The mayor hopes the base camps will solve overcrowding issues with migrants living at Chicago police stations.