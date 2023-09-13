Watch CBS News
South Side church to host meeting on mayor's plan to house migrants in tents

CHICAGO (CBS) – A community will meet to address Mayor Brandon Johnson's proposal to move migrants into tents on the far South Side.

Shelton Heights Church will host the discussion at 6 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The mayor proposed setting up winterized tents for asylum seekers at several locations, including a parking lot across the street from the church at 115th and Halsted.

The mayor hopes the base camps will solve overcrowding issues with migrants living at Chicago police stations.

