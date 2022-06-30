Meet Cindy Lou, a dog in Kankakee who has been waiting 6 years to be adopted

CHICAGO (CBS)-- We want you to meet Cindy Lou and think about taking her home.

Cindy Lou is a 6-year-old mixed breed living at the Kankakee County Humane Foundation. She's been available for adoption for six years.

A CBS 2 viewer reached out, hoping to find this dog a home.

She does need to be the only pet in the home because the shelter confirmed, "She's not down to party with pals."

If you are interested in taking Cindy Lou home, visit the Kankakee County Humane Foundation website.