Medical emergency disrupts CTA Red, Purple Line service on Chicago's North Side

A medical emergency on the tracks disrupted Chicago Transit Authority Red and Purple line service from Lakeview to Rogers Park on the city's North Side early Wednesday.

The CTA said an unspecified medical emergency at the Berwyn Avenue stop in Edgewater prompted the shutdown of service on both lines from Belmont to Howard during the morning rush Tuesday. Shuttle buses were put into service in both directions.

By 9 a.m., trains were running again, but were not stopping at Bryn Mawr, Berwyn, Argyle, or Lawrence.

The No. 36 Broadway and No. 151 Sheridan north-south routes, and the No. 84 Peterson and No. 92 Foster east-west routes, were also advised as alternatives.

