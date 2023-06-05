'Meals on the Move' in Aurora offering free food through summer

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Starting today. kids in the western suburbs will have access to free food even while school is out.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank is offering its Meals on the Move program for anyone 18 years and younger in Aurora.

The boxed meals will be given out at Garfield Park and the Phillips Park Visitors Center from 11 a.m. until noon, and at McCarty and Plum Parks from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

They're available through Aug. 11.